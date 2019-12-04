Santa lands in Guymon Dec. 6

Santa is on his way! This Friday, Dec. 6 at 5:45 p.m., Santa will land behind the Texas County Courthouse on Main Street in Guymon with elves from Apollo MedFlight. Children will get their chance to greet Santa before he makes his way down the street to sit down for photos with the little ones during the Christmas Open House taking place starting at 6 p.m. Head out for a magical experience and some holiday shopping this Friday!