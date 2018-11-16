Rose Garden Club now selling tickets for Christmas tree, wreath or centerpiece Drawing to be held November 30

The Rose Garden Club is completing their annual fundraiser for the beautification of Guymon. Tickets may be purchased from any Rose Garden Club member. Go by Bank of the Panhandle to see the display of three items to win: Fully decorated tabletop Christmas tree, Christmas wreath or a table centerpiece. Current members are: Marlene Brown, Jill Johnson, Susan Barias, Katrina Akers, Lane Maxwell, Jean Zabel, Jo Colvins, Steve Brown, Bailey Akers, Julie Perkins, Kristal Davis, Sabrina Reed, Mary Jane Fast, Vicki Stelzer and Karen Bauer.

A special thank you goes out to Katrina for decorating and to Bank of the Panhandle for supporting this fundraiser. Monies raised will be utilized for the Guymon Municipal Airport project and replacement of the Memory Lane sign.

The drawing will be held Friday, November 30 during Winter Wonderland.

Pictured L to R: Vicki Stelzer, Katrina Akers and Karen Bauer. Happy holidays from the Rose Garden Club