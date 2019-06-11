Rollover accident ends with three injured

A rollover accident on Monday evening led to the injury of two adults and one child in Texas County.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, driver Nancy Briceno Maldonado, passenger Maria Briceno and a 10-year-old boy were traveling northbound on FM 1262 on CR II and failed to negotiate a curve. The vehicle, a 2006 Lincoln Mark LT rolled three times.

Maldonado was transported to Memorial Hospital of Texas County, and was later flown to Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City. She was admitted in stable condition with trunk injuries.

Briceno was flow to OU Medical in Oklahoma City with internal trunk injuries.

The report states the minor was ejected out of the back window of the vehicle. He was flown to Northwest Medical in Amarillo, Texas and was admitted in stable condition with leg injuries.

The cause of the accident is listed as unsafe speed. Seatbelts were not in use at the time of the accident.