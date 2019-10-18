Resignation of Guymon city manager confirmed

Earlier this week, the Guymon Daily Herald was contacted about possible information that Guymon City Manager Mitch Wagner had tendered his resignation.

Contact made with Mayor Sean Livengood has confirmed that Wager did submit his resignation.

“He has chosen to pursue opportunities outside of city management,” Livengood said. “The council wishes him the best in his future endeavors.”

No further information on what actions the City of Guymon or city council will take at this time. We will report further as that information becomes available.