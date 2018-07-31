Report: Man uses pencil to stab fellow inmate

A man currently serving time in the Texas County Detention Center on misdemeanor and felony charges now faces a felony charge after he attacked another inmate with a sharpened pencil as the other inmate was headed to take a shower.

Verbal and written statements on the incident allege 21-year-old Christian Emmanuel Vera allegedly rushed fellow inmate, Buddy Dibbern, with a full-length sharpened pencil. Dibbern received several visible marks and punctures as a result of the incident as he attempted to free himself from the choke hold Vera had on him.

Vera is currently in detention following an application to revoke probation on felony drug charges, following misdemeanor arrests. Vera is scheduled for a status hearing on felony charges on Aug. 7 at 9 a.m. In the pencil attack, he faces a charge of Assault, Battery, or Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in the state penitentiary.

Further details on the incident can be found in the Aug. 1, 2018 edition of the Guymon Daily Herald.