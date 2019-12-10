REMINDER: Seaboard tax increment district public hearing tonight at Guymon City Council, 6 p.m.

A portion of the monthly Guymon City Council meeting tonight (Dec. 10, 2019) at 6 p.m. will include a public hearing on the Guymon-Seaboard Expansion Economic Development Project Plan.

This plan is for a tax increment district in regards to a proposed expansion at the Seaboard Foods plant in Guymon. The plan can be viewed at https://www.guymonok.org/DocumentCenter/View/1322/Guymon-Seaboard-Expans...

Per reader question: This type of economic development activity is authorized under the Oklahoma Local Development Act, 62 O.S. 850 "Local Development Act" and can be found at http://www.oscn.net/applications/oscn/DeliverDocument.asp?CiteID=436799

The project plan text states:

III. Eligibility of Project

The Project Area (including Increment District No. 2) qualifies as a "reinvestment area," as defined in the Oklahoma Local Development Act, 62 O.S. 850, et seq. ("Local Development Act") by virtue of the significant expansion and upgrade to the City's wastewater treatment facility that is required to be able to effectively treat the Plant upon completion of the Project. The current capacity of the wastewater treatment facility is below the anticipated wastewater service needs for the Project, and will be necessary for the Project to enter production after completion.