Relay for Life donations going to a good cause

With the Texas County Relay for Life fast approaching, special fundraiser drawings are in full swing not only to raise funds for local cancer patients, but to involve the community in this worthwhile cause as well.

Brown and Associates Insurance under the direction of Dianna Brown and her energetic team are once again hosting the Restaurant Crawl drawing. This is the third year the Brown team has approached local restaurateurs, who donate coupons and gift certificates to benefit Relay. The total of the donated amount has already exceeded $350, and is expected to soon top $450.

According to Dianna Brown, one lucky winner of the drawing will take the entire kit and caboodle home, allowing that one individual to enjoy a round of restaurant nights out on the town for the price of a single ticket.

Tickets are available now for $5 each or $20 for five and can be purchased and Brown and Associates Insurance at 917 N. Main St. in Guymon.

Sheila Blankenship is also working toward the lofty goal of supporting cancer patients, survivors and their families through the 22 Days of Relay drawings. The fundraiser counts down to the 23rd annual Relay for Life event taking place from 6 p.m. to 12 p.m. at North Park in Guymon, with the final drawing taking place on Sept. 22. All ticket sales go toward funding cancer research, patient services, awareness and advocacy.

Tickets are now available at Tractor Supply and from any Relay for Life team member at two for $5, five for $10 or 15 for $20.

Daily drawings will be held at Tractor Supply with each winner to be notified by phone.

For more information on how you can get involved, visit online at relayforlife.org/guymonok. Information and support services are available at cancer.org or call (800)227-2345.

Also, check out Wednesday's GDH on prizes and participating businesses.