Rash of bomb threats hit nationally; threat received in Guymon

UPDATE, 2:45 p.m. - A call from the Guymon Police Department has informed us that officers entered the building and cleared the area.

Bomb threats are being reported across the nation, in what appears to be a rash of electronically submitted threats with demands for a ransom, some in the form of bitcoin cryptocurrency.

Around 12 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, a threat was received by email at Guymon City Hall. The Guymon Police Department, Texas County Sheriff's Department and the Guymon Fire Department are on scene to investigate the threat, and city hall has been evacuated.

Threats are being reported in multiple states, with dozens of reports surfacing online.

While the threat is suspected to be a hoax or scam, law enforcement is taking the matter seriously and will continue to investigate. Main Street has been blocked around city hall as the investigation continues. Drivers are advised to avoid the area at this time.

City Manager Mitch Wagner sent the following statement:

"As to the events that went on this afternoon at Guymon City Hall. The City of Guymon received an email at 12:06 this afternoon that there was a bomb in the building. We took this threat seriously and evacuated immediately. After a thorough check of City Hall by Guymon Police, Guymon Fire, and TXCOSO we gave the all clear and returned staff to the building.

We take these threats seriously and the safety of our employees and citizens is paramount. I would like to say that I am extremely proud of all of my employees along with all the first responders who assisted during this potential threat. I would encourage any of our citizens to contact Guymon PD in the event they receive a suspicious email."