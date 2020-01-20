PTCI hosts breakfast for Guymon educators

Each year, PTCI provides breakfast for local teachers in Guymon. On Monday, the company continued that tradition by inviting approximately 350 teachers, maintenance staff, and other faculty members to gather for a morning feast. Breakfast was provided at three different locations: North Park Elementary, Guymon Junior High, and Guymon High School.

PTCI serves this annual breakfast as a way to thank local teachers for all their work and to promote PTCI’s business. The organization plans to continue this tradition in the future to support Guymon’s educators.