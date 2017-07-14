PSC conducts Back-To-School clothing drive for kids

Panhandle Services for Children continues with its mission of helping children and families in the Oklahoma Panhandle, with a special drive this month to help the panhandle's youth start the school year off on the right foot.

PSC and the Oklahoma Department of Human Services (OKDHS) are partnering with Hitch Enterprises and Bank of the Panhandle to conduct the annual Back-To-School clothing drive to benefit local youth in state custody within the panhandle region.

Those interested in assisting with the cause may visit Hitch Enterprises or Bank of the Panhandle for individual tags containing a child's information and needs.

If you don't have time to shop, monetary donations can be made directly to Panhandle Services for Children at 216 NW 4th St. in Guymon, or donations can be mailed to Panhandle Services for Children, P.O. Box 2471, Guymon, OK 76942.

Panhandle Services for Children requests that all donations be delivered to the offices by Aug. 1.