Pride sendoff marches to Yukon

Students, staff and band parents gather at the south entrance at Guymon High School on Monday afternoon to cheer the Pride of the Panhandle as they load up to make the long trip to Yukon for marching band competition. The Pride received an escort out of town from the Guymon Police Department and the Guymon Fire Department. We will continue to work to find out the results of competition scores and bring them to you in your Guymon Daily Herald! (Staff photos/April Coble)