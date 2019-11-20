Prairie Elementary opens up to the public

Guymon Public Schools’ Prairie Elementary opens its doors to the public on Tuesday evening to show off the new digs and some renovations to the existing building after a long anticipated wait for a larger and more modern looking facility for Guymon’s elementary students. Visitors got an opportunity to see the new space, including a larger front office, improved security space, more classrooms, a wonderful school library and more. Along with the ability to see the new space where young people head every day to learn, visitors were treated to refreshments and fresh baked goods provided by OPAA! child nutrition services, giving everyone the chance to taste some of the new delicious menu offerings students will have to look forward to. OPAA! started the new menus this week, offering up fresh prepared breakfast and lunch cooked from scratch. (Staff photos/April Coble)