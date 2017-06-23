Postal service offers commemorative stamp for solar eclipse

Postmaster Travis King is excited about how the United States Postal Service is commemorating the event, with a special postal stamp that has a different kind of feature to it. King notes that he has been a philatelist - a stamp collector - since he was a child. During his lifetime, he says he has never seen a stamp quite like the one that is available right now.

According to a release from the United States Postal Service, this is the first time thermochromic ink has been used on a U.S. Postal Stamp. At first, a circle in the center of the stamp appears to be solid black - until a little heat is applied. An individual can place their finger or thumb over the stamp, and the moon appears. Given time to cool, the stamp will return to its original state once again.