Playoff football brackets released

The OSSAA has released the Class A playoff football brackets, and the Texhoma-Goodwell Red Devils are set to play host to Hobart, Friday (Nov. 15th) at 7 p.m. The game will take place at Anchor D Stadium on the campus of Oklahoma Panhandle State University in Goodwell. Hobart comes into the game with a 7-2 record and the Red Devils are 8-2 after a 21-19 win over Hooker this past Friday.

Friday's winner will travel Nov. 22nd to face either Rush Springs or Cashion at 7:30 p.m.

Other games of interest this Friday:

Sayre @ Thomas-Fay-Custer

Oklahoma Bible Academy @ Frederick

Mooreland @ Mangum

Turpin @ Pioneer-Pleasant Vale