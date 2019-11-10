Playoff football brackets released
Sunday, November 10, 2019
TEXHOMA, OK
The OSSAA has released the Class A playoff football brackets, and the Texhoma-Goodwell Red Devils are set to play host to Hobart, Friday (Nov. 15th) at 7 p.m. The game will take place at Anchor D Stadium on the campus of Oklahoma Panhandle State University in Goodwell. Hobart comes into the game with a 7-2 record and the Red Devils are 8-2 after a 21-19 win over Hooker this past Friday.
Friday's winner will travel Nov. 22nd to face either Rush Springs or Cashion at 7:30 p.m.
Other games of interest this Friday:
Sayre @ Thomas-Fay-Custer
Oklahoma Bible Academy @ Frederick
Mooreland @ Mangum
Turpin @ Pioneer-Pleasant Vale
Category: