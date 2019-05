Pioneer Day Rodeo kicks off with slack, see schedule for upcoming events

Wednesday, May 1

8:00 a.m. - PRCA Slack (Team Roping-Tie Down Roping & Steer Wrestling) at Henry C. Hitch Pioneer Arena

Thursday, May 2

9:00 a.m. - PRCA Slack (Team Roping - Tie Down Roping & Steer Wrestling) at Henry C. Hitch Pioneer Arena

11:30 a.m. Lunch with the Rodeo Queens at Top Value

1:30 p.m. Rodeo Queens to visit Heritage Community

3:00 p.m. Rodeo Queens- horsemanship at Henry C. Hitch Pioneer Arena

&:30 p.m. Classic Events Championship at Henry C. Hitch Pioneer Arena

Friday, May 3

7:00 a.m. - Miss Guymon Pioneer Days Pageant Breakfast at Pub 54

8:00 a.m. PRCA Slack (Barrel Racing) at Henry C. Hitch Pioneer Arena

Miss Guymon Pioneer Days Rodeo Pageant Breakfast Ambassador Restaurant

9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Cancellation Stamp at the Guymon Post Office

9:00 a.m. - Registration for Pioneer Days Golf Tournament at Sunset Hills Golf Course

9:30 a.m. Register for Kid’s Clown Contest at Guymon Standard Supply

10:00 a.m. Kid’s Clown Contest begins at Guymon Standard Supply

10:30 a.m. - Tee-off at Sunset Hills Golf Course

11:00 a.m. - Pioneer Days Golf Tournament

11:00 a.m. Point Rock Riding Club arrives at 5th and Main street

11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Rotary Bar-B- Que

6:00 p.m. until dark - Guymon Lions Boats and Train at sunset Lake

6:45 p.m. Mutton Bustin’ at Henry C. Hitch Pioneer Arena

7:30 p.m. PRCA Rodeo 1st performance-Tough Enough to Wear Pink-Oklahoma Panhandle Partners at Henry C. Hitch Pioneer Arena

Saturday, May 4

5:30 a.m. Old Timers’ Breakfast Provided free by Seaboard Foods at the TXCO Commercial Bldg.

6:30 a.m. Registration for Pioneer Days Run/Walk

7:00 a.m. - Pancake eating contest and entertainment at the commercial Bldg..

7:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. - Old Timers’ Registration at Methodist Enrichment Center

7:30 a.m. Pioneer Days Run/Walk-starts at American Legion Bldg.

10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. - Mercantile Arts and Crafts at the TXCO Activity Center

10:00 a.m. - Guymon Pioneer Days Parade

After Parade - Sr. Citizens Potluck

Noon until Dark - Boats and Trains at Sunset Lake

1:15 p.m. Mutton Bustin’ at Henry C. Hitch Pioneer Arena

2:00 p.m. PRCA Rodeo - 2nd performance at Henry C. Hitch pioneer Arena

2:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. Tractor pull - South side of Fairgrounds

6:45 p.m. Mutton Bustin’ at Henry C. Hitch Pioneer Arena

7:30 p.m. PRCA Rodeo -3rd performance

7:00 p.m. - 10 :00 p.m. No Man’s Land Senior Citizens Pioneer Days Western Dance and Pot Luck at Sr. Citizens Center

Sunday May 5

10:00 a.m. - Cowboy Church at Henry C. Hitch arena

11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Mercantile Arts and Crafts at the TXCO Activity Center

1:15 p.m. Mutton Bustin’ - Henry C. Hitch Pioneer Arena

2:00 p.m. until Dark - Guymon Lions Boats and Train - Sunset Lake

2:00 p.m. PRCA Rodeo - 4th Performance at Henry C. Hitch Pioneer Arena