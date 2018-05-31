Parker top local scorer at K-101 Classic girls game

WOODWARD — Hooker’s Taelor Parker scored 8 points for the Red team in Tuesday night’s 61-33 win over the White at the K-101 Classic Bowl girls game one at Woodward. Sayre’s Jaden Patterson led all scorers with 9 points.

Guymon’s Alexis Bishop added 6 points, Texhoma’s Betty Garay 3 and Goodwell’s Rebecca Ortiz 3. Coach for the Red team was Sayre’s Brian Richardson.

Brenda Hernandez of Canadian, Texas led the White team with 6 points, Hooker’s Jordan Pritchard added 3 and Goodwell’s Shayna Glover added 2. Coach for the White team was Camden Dorris of Wheeler, Texas.

Nobody from Texas County played in game 2, which the White team won, 57-55. Hannah Maples of Ringwood led Red with 14 points and Gabrielle Martin of Canton led White with 14. Lomega’s Kenzi Lamer was named Player of the Year and Okarche’s Kelli Jennings was Coach of the Year. Lamer also won the 3-point contest.