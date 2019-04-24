Panhandle talent dominates K-101 basketball roster

Panhandle boys representatives at this year’s K-101 Classic Bowl:

Yarbrough: Landon Wiggin, Luis Gutierrez

Turpin: Isaiah Villalobos, Jesus Espino

Tyrone: Alex Torres

Goodwell: Cale Halliburton

Texhoma: Eric Gideon

Beaver: Jesus Gonzalez

Forgan: Ramon Martinez

Hooker: Tate Cathcart

Panhandle girls representatives at this year’s K-101 Classic Bowl:

Hooker: Arianna Stalder, Hayli Burge

Boise City-Keyes: Courtney Williams, Marcy Segovia

Texhoma: Macie Cossell, Sarah Ferguson

Forgan: Edith Ramirez

Tyrone: Jenna Bohannan

Guymon: Meagan Bellar

Turpin: Micaela Young

Beaver: Kylie Schlessman

The K-101 Classic Bowl basketball games are May 28 and May 30, and the football game is June 1 in Woodward.