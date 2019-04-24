Panhandle talent dominates K-101 basketball roster
Wednesday, April 24, 2019
GUYMON, OK
Panhandle boys representatives at this year’s K-101 Classic Bowl:
Yarbrough: Landon Wiggin, Luis Gutierrez
Turpin: Isaiah Villalobos, Jesus Espino
Tyrone: Alex Torres
Goodwell: Cale Halliburton
Texhoma: Eric Gideon
Beaver: Jesus Gonzalez
Forgan: Ramon Martinez
Hooker: Tate Cathcart
Panhandle girls representatives at this year’s K-101 Classic Bowl:
Hooker: Arianna Stalder, Hayli Burge
Boise City-Keyes: Courtney Williams, Marcy Segovia
Texhoma: Macie Cossell, Sarah Ferguson
Forgan: Edith Ramirez
Tyrone: Jenna Bohannan
Guymon: Meagan Bellar
Turpin: Micaela Young
Beaver: Kylie Schlessman
The K-101 Classic Bowl basketball games are May 28 and May 30, and the football game is June 1 in Woodward.
