Panhandle State receives one million dollar donation
Wednesday, January 16, 2019
GUYMON, OK
Panhandle State received a one million dollar donation on Wednesday morning. Retired Associate District Judge of Cimarron County, Ronald Kincannon presented the check to Panhandle State president, Dr. Tim Faltyn. The funds came from the class action suit, Bridenstine vs Kaiser Francis. Learn more about the events leading up to this donation and how it came to pass in the weekend edition of the Guymon Daily Herald.
