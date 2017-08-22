Panhandle Blue heads into second year supporting law enforcement

Last year, a special group created to support those injured or killed in the line of duty formed in Texas County set up a family friendly event to give the community a chance to meet with law enforcement, as well as have fun participating in competition between civilians and officers.

A donut eating contest, cookout, dunking booth, bouncy houses and more will be part of the fun Aug. 26 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Oklahoma Park in Guymon. Oklahoma Park sits at the intersection of NW 2nd Street and N. Oklahoma St.

The event will have games requiring tickets to participate, face painting, henna tattoos, donut races, a silent auction, drawings, food, music and plenty more to make your Saturday evening a great one in support of emergency responders. Keenan encourages everyone to attend to dunk an officers, purchase some goodies, enjoy great music and have a great time getting to know some of the area law enforcement and communications personnel. This is a family event, and everyone is welcome to attend.

Raffle tickets are also on sale for two tickets to the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Boston Celtics game taking place on Nov. 3 at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City. Contact Kimberly Keenan, Karan Calsing, Mike Calsing or Matt Boley for tickets.

For more information on Panhandle Blue, contact Kimberly Keenan at (806)339-4892, Karan Calsing at (580)206-3487 or Mike Calsing at (580)206-1013.