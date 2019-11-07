Panhandle Bedlam highlights Friday Night Season Finales
The final week of the 2019 High School football season is Friday night, and the most anticipated game of the year takes place at Bulldog Stadium in Hooker when the 7-2 Texhoma-Goodwell Red Devils visit the 5-4 Hooker Bulldogs in their annual Panhandle Bedlam rivalry battle.
The Red Devils have already secured second place in District A-1 and a home playoff game next week. The Bulldogs are on the outside looking in, but a win would put Hooker into a 4th place tie with Mooreland in the final district standings. The Bulldogs would leap-frog the Bearcats and make the playoffs courtesy of their 28-22 win in Mooreland last week. The game begins at 7 p.m.
Other Panhandle finales this week:
Guymon (0-9) @ Oklahoma City Northwest Classen (2-7)
Tyrone (5-4) @ Helena Timberlake (7-2)
Boise City (5-4) @ Pond Creek-Hunter (9-0)
Beaver (1-8) @ Turpin (3-6)
Waynoka (6-3) @ Balko-Forgan (3-5)
Category: