OU’s Global Entrepreneurship Week to feature community expo, guest speakers Nov. 21-22

In conjunction with Global Entrepreneurship Week, the Michael F. Price College of Business at the University of Oklahoma will offer multiple events at no cost to the public.

At 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, Price College will welcome Wes Crews as the next presenter in its Distinguished Speaker Series. Crews is CEO of TRC Healthcare, an online and SaaS business delivering the latest information on prescription drugs and continuing education to pharmacists, technicians and physicians. The company has contracts with the largest retail pharmacy chains in the United States, including CVS, Walgreens, Rite Aid and Walmart, as well as more than 1,200 hospitals. Crews will speak in the Dodson Lounge inside Price Hall.

From 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, visitors are invited to attend the second annual OU Entrepreneurship Expo at the Tom Love Innovation Hub, 201 David L. Boren Blvd., on OU’s Research Campus in Norman. The Expo is a trade show for OU students, Sooner Innovation Fund winners, local business owners and entrepreneurs to exhibit their goods, services and concepts in an open forum, with opportunities to meet with potential investors, generate leads and sales, and build new business relationships.

The community is invited to see what new products and services fellow Oklahomans may be launching in the near future.

Additionally, the College’s Center for the Business of Healthcare will present guest speaker Dr. Harold Urschell III as part of its Distinguished Speaker Series at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22. The presentation is offered as part of the Center’s Healthcare Day. Urschel is the chief of medical strategy for Enterhealth, a Dallas-based addiction disease management company offering the first alcohol and drug addiction treatment program that provides the continuum of care clients need to recover their lives. His presentation is titled “Exploding the Myths of Marijuana” and will be held in Price Hall’s Dodson Lounge.

Global Entrepreneurship Week, formerly Enterprise Week UK and Entrepreneurship Week USA, is an international movement comprising six continents designed to expose young people to entrepreneurship. The week runs Nov. 18-22.

A collaboration between the Price College of Business’s Tom Love Division of Entrepreneurship and Economic Development and the Tom Love Innovation Hub, the Entrepreneurship Expo continues the momentum of last year’s inaugural event, which brought together business leaders of all ages, from Norman middle school students through Loveworks to Sooner Innovation Fund students and Sooner Launch Pad students in the Gene Rainbolt Graduate School of Business.

“Bringing together the entrepreneurial community by hosting the Entrepreneurship Expo last year sparked innovation, relationships, pivots, sales and investment conversations,” said Denise Parris, assistant professor of entrepreneurship.

“We are anticipating this year’s Expo to be even larger, with additional exhibitor space and support from our sponsors. The Expo is a campus-wide and community-wide entrepreneurship initiative to build an ecosystem that enables and encourages the launching of successful ventures. The OU Entrepreneurship Expo is the place to get inspired and ignite your entrepreneurial spirit.”

Exhibitors will be divided into the following categories: early stage, which entails taking an idea on determining feasibility; developing a product, in which a proof of concept already is completed; testing, which means a first version of product already is developed; and selling, meaning an item or service is produced and ready to sell.

The event’s Angel Sponsor this year is Startup 405, and Startup Sponsors include BancFirst, Republic Bank and Trust, and the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber.

Additional information about the Price College of Business and these events is available online at http://price.ou.edu.

The Michael F. Price College of Business, originally established in 1928, ensures the enduring global competitiveness of Oklahoma and the nation. As OU’s second-largest college, the Price College of Business educates more than 4,700 students through undergraduate, master’s, executive and doctoral programs across six academic divisions in Accounting, Entrepreneurship and Economic Development, Finance, Management and International Business, Management Information Systems and Marketing and Supply Chain Management.