OSU Research Center helps move agriculture practice forward

GOODWELL- The Oklahoma State University Research and Extension Center was created in the early nineties in an agreement between OSU and OPSU. In the past year, that agreement was renewed due to new administration. The whole farm is 660 acres and is owned by OPSU and the center operates and manages the farm, and they support Texas County and the High Plains. There is one research station located within Texas County, located in Goodwell, and another one near Eva, Oklahoma, called McCaull Research and Demonstration Farm. However, there is an extension office in every county. This is how they are able to collaborate with farmers/producers in each county.

The center has also taken on new research projects. Sumit Sharma commented that the center is working on irrigation management strategy with different crops, including cotton, corn, and wheat, testing and installing new technology, and greenhouse gas emission, which is in collaboration with Kansas State University. In addition, Sharma said that their main goal right now is in “developing techniques and strategies to prolong the aquifer for domestic use and farming and save water, while maintaining the farm income.” Their research is distributed among surrounding states, such as Nebraska, Colorado, Kansas, Texas, New Mexico, and Wyoming. Sharma adds that sharing their research helps them “get a bigger picture” of the aquifer that spreads over these states.

Camron Merley, who has been working at the center for 12 years, also commented that their main goal is water sufficiency. He says that, “There used to be lots of water and it’s gone away.” Him and everyone at the center want to figure out how to prolong that natural resource. Merley also spoke about the work they do with seed and chemical companies. These companies bring in products and they test them at the farm to report their research back to them.

The center also participates in the Testing Ag Performance Solution (TAPS) program where they inwrite producers and assign a plot to each one to manage. The producers keep up with the water use, nutrients, crop image, performance, etc. They are also starting a Master Irrigation Program in November where they will train producers in classes on the best irrigation management practices.

The research done at the OSU Extension office in Texas County will help progress farming in ways that will prolong our country's natural resources, while