OSSAA updates Coronavirus concerns

UPDATE: 9:25 a.m.- Thursday, March 12--The OSSAA continues to actively monitor the public health concerns related to COVID-19. Our Staff has been in contact with the Oklahoma Department of Health this morning and based on the updates we have received, we will we proceed with all tournaments being played as scheduled. We do advise players, coaches, officials, contest workers and spectators to practice good hygiene by washing hands thoroughly and frequently; coughing and sneezing into kleenex and then immediately disposing of it are also recommended. If you have a fever or do not feel well, we ask that you not attend any games. All games today will be video live streamed on the NFHSNetwork.com. A link can be found on the homepage of OSSAA.com. Our Staff will continue to work with the State Health Department in monitoring the situation. The health and safety of all Oklahomans is a priority.

The Hooker Bulldogs will play as scheduled Thursday at 3:30 p.m. in Yukon against Cashion. Monitor guymondailyherald.com for updates.