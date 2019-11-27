OSBI offers reward in missing teen case

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is offering a $5,000 reward in the case of missing Pauls Valley teen Faith Lindsey. The 17-year-old hasn’t been seen or heard from since October 28, 2019. The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office initiated the investigation based on information they received about the teen’s disappearance. On November 1, 2019, the sheriff’s office requested OSBI assistance.

Faith is described as 5 feet 2 inches and 120 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She has a tattoo on her abdomen of a key with the initials JL and SM, and a cross tattoo on her thumb. Her case has been entered into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NaMUS), a national clearinghouse available for law enforcement and families to search cases of missing, unidentified and unclaimed persons.

Faith was last known to be in Seminole, Garvin or Ponotoc Counties. If you know something about her disappearance, or if you saw something unusual or suspicious around the time she vanished, please call contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.