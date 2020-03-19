Online learning resources for children

As schools in the area are to remain closed until April 6 with possible extended closures, parents may be searching for resources to keep their children engaged through at-home learning. Below are some online resources that could be helpful:

Academic:

-Scholastic's Learn at Home website: daily lessons for grades k-12 (https://classroommagazines.scholastic.com/support/learnathome.html)

-Khan Academy: daily schedules and exercises for organizing at-home learning for ages 4-18 (https://docs.google.com/document/u/1/d/e/2PACX-1vSZhOdEPAWjUQpqDkVAlJrFw...)

-Crash Course: videos on a wide range of subjects for high school students (https://thecrashcourse.com/)

-Various education companies offering free subscriptions due to school closings (https://kidsactivitiesblog.com/135609/list-of-education-companies-offeri...)

-Free educational resources, including audiobooks, videos and e-books (https://www.livescience.com/coronavirus-kids-activities.html)

-NASA's Teachable Moments page: activities and lessons about the latest discoveries in our universe (https://www.jpl.nasa.gov/edu/teachable-moments/)

-The Physics Classroom: videos, animations, simulations, and exercises for beginning physics students (https://www.physicsclassroom.com/)

-Live Science: simple plant science experiments (https://www.livescience.com/43560-plant-science-for-kids.html)

-Skype a Scientist: live chats about real scientific research (https://www.skypeascientist.com/for-families.html)

-Code.org: computer science lessons and games (https://code.org/learn)

-Cool Math: math games for ages 3+ (http://www.coolmath.com/)

-How Stuff Works: articles, games, quizzes and videos about a variety of topics including culture, money, science, technology and more (https://www.howstuffworks.com/)

-TIME for Kids: articles, photos and videos on topics like sports, politics, the environment, health and entertainment (https://www.timeforkids.com/)

Arts and Entertainment:

-Color our Collection: free PDF downloads of coloring pages created from art (http://library.nyam.org/colorourcollections/2020-participating-instituti...)

-Lunch Doodles: daily weekday video sessions teaching new ways of writing and drawing, including downloadable activity pages (https://www.kennedy-center.org/education/mo-willems/)

-Story Time From Space: children's books read on video by astronauts orbiting earth (https://storytimefromspace.com/library/)

-Google Arts and Culture: virtual field trips to museums around the world (https://storytimefromspace.com/library/)

-Google Arts and Culture: virtual tours of national parks in the U.S. (https://artsandculture.withgoogle.com/en-us/national-parks-service)

-Disney Jr.: entertaining games, coloring pages, videos and more (http://disneyjunior.disney.com.au/games)