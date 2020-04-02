Oklahoma orders residents to stay home until April 30th

From CNN's Melissa Alonso

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has issued a stay-at-home order for all 77 counties in the state until April 30, Stitt said in a series of tweets Wednesday night.

All non-essential businesses will remain closed during this time; that includes, gyms, barbers, tattoo and massage parlors, Stitt said.

"I don’t make these decisions lightly but based on the data, we need to take action," Stitt said.

Oklahoma has 3.943 million residents, according to the US Census Bureau.