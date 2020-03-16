Oklahoma Board of Education orders statewide cessation of public school operations

Earlier this evening, the State Board of Education held an emergency meeting to order the mandatory cessation of operations in public schools across the state. This includes all instructional activities and services, grading, extracurricular activities, staff development, trainings and conferences; however, essential clerical and administrative activities such as business management, maintenance and nutritional services may continue.

The Board is calling for the closure of schools effective tomorrow (March 17) through April 6. At that time, the State will decide if extended closure or further action is necessary.

Consequently, the Guymon Public School system will close all school sites until April 6. Beginning Monday, March 23, Guymon Public Schools will be providing “grab and go” meals for students. Breakfast will be available from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and lunch will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the following locations:

-Dale Park (421 N. Main St.)

-Dona Carmen restaurant (205 NE 2nd St.)

-Country View Estates (901 SE 5th St.)

-Garland Square Apartments (1315 Knutson St.)

-Eddie’s Steak and Seafood (325 N. Perkins St.)

-North Park Elementary (1400 N. Crumley St.)

-Academy C Elementary (corner of NE 6th St. and James St.)

-Guymon High School South Parking Lot (Tiger Blvd.)

-Majestic Ranch (corner of NE 26th St. and Equestrian St.)

Guymon Public Schools is working closely with local and state officials to monitor and navigate this ever-changing situation. School administration will continue to update the public as more information becomes available.