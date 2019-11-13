Oklahoma Arts Council Bringing Community ‘Cornerstone Conversations’ to Northwest Oklahoma

Staff of the Oklahoma Arts Council, the official state agency for the support and development of the arts, are embarking on a tour of northwest Oklahoma, co-hosting a series of community conversations with local residents. They are encouraging participation by any Oklahoman who has ideas for using the arts to strengthen communities and schools.

Oklahoma Arts Council Cornerstone Conversations will take place in Guymon on November 19, Woodward on November 20, and Enid on December 5. The tour is part of the agency’s efforts to learn how the arts can meet needs across the state. Community feedback will inform the creation of the Oklahoma Arts Council five-year strategic plan.

“Our purpose in going out and spending time with people is to make sure we hear from Oklahomans representing all communities,” Oklahoma Arts Council Executive Director Amber Sharples said. “Designed as an inclusive process, these conversations will be the cornerstone of a plan for leveraging the arts to make Oklahoma a top ten state.”

Cornerstone Conversations will be co-facilitated by local northwest Oklahoma residents. Activities will include individual exercises and small group discussion in addition to the opportunity to provide written feedback. Sessions will close with a 30-minute networking break that will include light refreshments.

Seating for each session may be limited. There is no cost to attend, however reservations are requested for planning purposes.

Accommodations may be provided for individuals with specific needs who are interested in participating in a listening session. Individuals with accessibility needs should contact the Oklahoma Arts Council in advance of a session.

Cornerstone Conversations will take place in communities throughout Oklahoma during 2019 and 2020. Additional tour stops will be announced soon.

To reserve a seat, or to request accessibility accommodations, contact Heidi Costello at heidi.costello@arts.ok.gov or (405) 521-2040. Information about Cornerstone Conversations is available at arts.ok.gov/cornerstone.

Conversations in Northwest Oklahoma

Oklahoma Arts Council Cornerstone Conversations in northwest Oklahoma will take place at: Guymon Public Library and Arts Center, November 19, 6:00 to 8:30 p.m.; Woodward Arts Theatre and Josie Adams Cultural Centre, November 20, 5:00 to 7:30 p.m.; and, Leonardo’s Children’s Museum in Enid, December 5, 4:00 to 6:30 p.m.

About the Oklahoma Arts Council

The Oklahoma Arts Council is the official state agency for the support and development of the arts. The agency’s mission is to lead in the advancement of Oklahoma’s thriving arts industry. The Oklahoma Arts Council provides approximately 400 grants to nearly 225 organizations in communities statewide each year, organizes professional development opportunities for the state's arts and cultural industry, and manages the art collections at the Oklahoma State Capitol. More information is available at arts.ok.gov.