OHP releases statement on officer-involved shooting in Texas County

On Aug. 26 at approximately 12:40 am, Troop I Troopers advised Troop J dispatch they were in pursuit of a vehicle that originated from a speeding violation. The pursuit began near Guymon and lasted for several miles, traveling into Texas, before coming back into Oklahoma.

Approximately 30 minutes after the start, units advised they had successfully deployed stop sticks. The suspect vehicle ran over the stop sticks and the vehicle came to a stop.

The subject exited his vehicle and began quickly and very aggressively advancing toward troopers, ignoring their commands to stop.

Moments later, Troopers advised shots were fired by OHP personnel. The location is approximately 2 miles east and 11 south of Guymon (CR 35 Mile south of CRGG). All troopers are uninjured. The subject was pronounced dead at the scene. OHP Investigations has processed the scene and the incident remains under investigation.