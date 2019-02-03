No. 1 Hooker holds off No. 3 Minco; Lady Dogs roll

A potential playoff opponent at the site of the upcoming 2A Area Tournament set the scene for the top 2A team in the land, Saturday afternoon as the No. 1 Hooker Bulldogs faced the No. 3 Minco Bulldogs at the Central National Bank Center in the Enid Downtown Festival. Hooker held off Minco 58-54, while the Lady Bulldogs overcame a sluggish first quarter to run away from Minco 55-40.

The full recap is in the Monday paper.