NextGen Under 30 Award program recognizes Noelle Moore

Across 15 career categories, 267 Oklahomans age 30 years or younger from 202 companies were recognized for their professional leadership and extensive service to their communities. From Guymon to Durant to Tahlequah, the 2018 NextGen Under 30 Oklahoma Award honorees were selected through a highly competitive application process.

This year’s class was honored at an awards ceremony at the Embassy Suites in Norman on Friday, Nov. 2,. with American Fidelity Foundation President, Tom McDaniel, as the keynote speaker.

“We are proud of Noelle for being nominated and selected as a 2018 NextGen Under 30 recipient in the Finance Category. Noelle has been part of our team for the past 4 years serving customers as they finance their #1 investment - their home” said Anchor D Bank’s Chairman and CEO, Paul Freeman.

Noelle Moore, AVP (NMLS#1006154) joined Anchor D Bank in November 2014 as a Lender. In her role she has the opportunity to serve the greater Guymon, Texhoma and Goodwell areas by assisting customers with their home purchases, home improvement loans or home refinancing needs. Noelle resides in Guymon with her husband, Jonathan Moore and son McCoy.

The 2018 NextGen Under 30 Oklahoma Awards is a statewide program honoring young professionals who are leading Oklahoma’s future and cultivating change in their communities.. More than 1,000 Oklahomans applied this year and fewer than 300 were selected. Throughout the year, the class will connect with next generation Oklahomans in rural and urban areas and will learn about leadership through workshops and retreats.