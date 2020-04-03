Newspaper craft ideas

If you have old newspapers lying around, you may be looking for a way to repurpose them. Newspapers can make great crafting supplies, and using them to make something new is a fun way to reuse and recycle. Plus, these projects are fun for all ages. Here are some things you could make with newspapers:

-Paper mache: It can get a little messy, but paper mache is a classic craft project. Use this technique to craft animal shapes, a vase, planets or anything you can imagine--the possibilities are endless. (https://www.dltk-kids.com/type/how_to_paper_mache.htm)

-Scrapbook memorabilia: If you save newspapers articles that mean something to you, you could preserve those memories in a scrapbook. (https://www.ehow.com/how_6224461_scrapbook-newspaper-articles.html#page=5)

-Rose frame: Display your photos with a beautiful hand-made frame. These make great gift ideas, too. (http://www.michelemademe.com/2011/07/reader-question-how-do-you-make-you...)

-Newspaper collage: Another way to preserve your memorable newspaper clippings, this method allows you to display them. (https://ourpastimes.com/how-to-make-a-beach-collage-12134340.html)

-Beads: Change the colors, shapes and sizes of the beads to make them your own! They can be used for necklaces, bracelets or anything else you might think of. (http://www.astorybooklife.com/how-to/paper-beads/)

-Gift wrap and bows: This is a great way to save money by skipping the store-bought wrapping papers. Plus, newspapers can give your gifts a stylish, vintage look. (http://craftdiscoveries.tumblr.com/post/15140373532/prettylittlepieces-n...)

-Gift bags: If you don't have a box to wrap, you could make gift bags instead. (http://www.diy-enthusiasts.com/diy-home/diy-wall-art-projects-using-news...)

Newspapers are a cheap and easily accessible craft supply, and there are endless possibilities for what you can make with them. If you and your family make something out of newspapers, send us your photos to be featured in The Herald!