Nationwide event to rally support for the restaurant industry

Restaurants across the country are asking Americans to participate in The Great American Takeout on Tuesday, March 24.

The Great American Takeout is a nationwide event encouraging people to order at least one delivery or pick-up meal to show support for the struggling restaurant community. The coronavirus (COVID-19) poses an existential threat to a sector of the economy that employs over 15 million Americans. Because many restaurants are restricting access to their dine-in facilities, delivery and pick-up are the only ways to support these businesses. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration, there is little evidence that COVID-19 can be transmitted through food or packaging.

Guymon's restaurants need your help to make it through this trying time. Here's how you can participate in The Great American Takeout:

1) Post on social media in advance of the event to encourage friends and followers to take part. Use the hashtag: #thegreatamericantakeout.

2) Engage friends, family members and colleagues to support local restaurants by ordering takeout meals.

3) Order delivery or pick-up for at least one meal on Tuesday, March 24. Share photos on social media and use the hashtag: #thegreatamericantakeout.