Murdock to run for District 27 senate seat
Wednesday, September 13, 2017
GUYMON, OK
Representative Casey Murdock announced today that he is running for the senate seat vacated by former Senator
Bryce Marlatt.
“Without a voice in the State Senate, our part of the state is weakerand more vulnerable to being overlooked by the politicians in Oklahoma
City,” said Murdock. “We need a strong, experienced leader who can hit
the ground running on day one to ensure Northwest Oklahoma is
well-represented at the Capitol. Whether we are talking about
protecting our natural resources, strengthening our schools, or
encouraging economic growth, we need strong leadership in the State
Senate.”
Murdock currently serves as Oklahoma Representative for District 61.
