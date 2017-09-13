Murdock to run for District 27 senate seat

Representative Casey Murdock announced today that he is running for the senate seat vacated by former Senator

Bryce Marlatt.

“Without a voice in the State Senate, our part of the state is weakerand more vulnerable to being overlooked by the politicians in Oklahoma

City,” said Murdock. “We need a strong, experienced leader who can hit

the ground running on day one to ensure Northwest Oklahoma is

well-represented at the Capitol. Whether we are talking about

protecting our natural resources, strengthening our schools, or

encouraging economic growth, we need strong leadership in the State

Senate.”

Murdock currently serves as Oklahoma Representative for District 61.