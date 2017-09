The Tyrone Bobcats home-opener vs. Moscow, Kan has been canceled and the Wildcats will take the forfeit loss.

Tyrone head coach Josh Bell said Moscow has been decimated by low numbers and injuries and forfeited the game.

"It's frustrating," Bell said.

The Bobcats opened the season Sept. 1 with a 50-0 win over Class B Turpin. Tyrone will be at home Sept. 22 to face Balko in the District C-1 opener.