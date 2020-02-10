Skip to main content
Login
Contact
Subscribe
Search form
Search
Guymon Daily Herald
Guymon weather forecast
Home
News
Local News
Business News
Sports
Classifieds
Place a Classified Ad
Classified Display Ads
Service Directory
Obituaries
Entertainment
Photos
Local Guide
Special Sections
Talking About...
Videos
Games
Decade's Best
Trending Now
The Guymon boys have defeated Liberal 44-42 for the first win over the Redskins since 2014
Monday's Shattuck @ Texhoma basketball games have been canceled
Friday Basketball finals; GIRLS: Guymon 52, Garden City 50 (OT), Hardesty-Yarbrough 45, Deerfield 8, Beaver 56, Tyrone 55 (OT), Turpin 40, Goodwell 26; BOYS: Garden City 46, Guymon 35, Tyrone 62, Beaver 34, Goodwell 42, Turpin 39
You are here
Home
» Monday's Shattuck @ Texhoma basketball games have been canceled
Monday's Shattuck @ Texhoma basketball games have been canceled
Staff Writer
Monday, February 10, 2020
GUYMON, OK
Category:
Hot Topics
Guymon Daily Herald Friends 2 Follow
Upcoming Events
Ready Group Meeting
Saturday, February 15, 2020 - 9:30am
No Mans Land Center Dance
Saturday, February 15, 2020 -
7:00pm
to
10:00pm
Loaves and Fishes board meeting
Monday, February 17, 2020 - 6:00pm
Wordsmiths: Not So Lovely Poems
Tuesday, February 18, 2020 - 5:30pm
Main Street Guymon Awards Evening and Annual Meeting
Tuesday, February 18, 2020 - 6:00pm
View More
Poll
What is your new year's resolution
Choices
Eat Healthy
Exercise More
Relax
Read More Books
Spend More Time With Family
Other
Older polls
Results
Guymon Daily Herald's Friends To Follow
National News
Obituaries
Copyright © 2020 The Guymon Daily Herald | P.O. Box 19 | Guymon, OK 73942 | 580-338-3355
All property rights for the entire contents of this publication shall be the property of The Guymon Daily News.
No part hereof may be reproduced without prior written consent.
Privacy and Terms of Use
Customize This
X
Username
*
Password
*
Request new password