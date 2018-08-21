Monday's High School Softball Scores

The Texhoma-Goodwell Lady Red Devils played host to Boise City-Keyes on Monday evening at Panhandle State University in Goodwell, with the Lady Red grabbing a 9-1 win to improve to 10-4 on the season. The Lady Wildcats drop to 2-5.

Class 5A Guymon traveled to Hooker to play the Class 2A Lady Bulldogs, with the Lady Tigers winning 12-3. Freshman Aaliyah Gutierrez got the win for Guymon, striking out 9 batters as the Lady Tigers scattered 11 hits. The Guymon JV downed Hooker 14-4 behind Chloe Browning's 4-strikeout effort.

The Lady Tigers play host to Woodward in a District 5A-1 matchup Tuesday evening and Hooker travels to Texhoma for a District 2A-2 battle.