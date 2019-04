Piedmont 11, Guymon 0

Piedmont 13, Guymon 3

Hunter Martinez 4 strikeouts in three innings in Game 1. Game 2 stats were not available.

Guymon record is 4-11 and Piedmont is 13-3.

Tyrone 4, Hooker 3

Hooker is 2-2 on the season and Tyrone is 5-0.