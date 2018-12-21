MHTC continues work to reach out to community

With a clear need to communicate and reach out to the community and surrounding areas, staff at Memorial Hospital of Texas County is making a concerted effort to engage in outreach and seek input from members of the community on the best ways to engage.

It was noted meeting with local organizations to help promote events has been taking place with the hospital, and they have received some of the first ideas.

She also pointed out that a new nurse practitioner has arrived in Guymon.

Along with getting the word out, MHTC has taken on the task of offering educational events that are open to the public, including a Medicaid and medical accessibility discussion with the Oklahoma Health Authority that took place Dec. 14.

