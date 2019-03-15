Memorial Hospital plan of correction accepted by state

During the regular Memorial Hospital Authority Board of Trustees meeting this week, hospital administration and leadership presented brief reports on what is taking place at the facility. Part of the reports included news that the hospital’s plan of correction has been accepted.

An investigation by the Oklahoma State Department of Health took place in October, examining Memorial Hospital’s processes and plans of care. In January, the hospital received notice that it could lose its Medicare agreement if a plan was not submitted and accepted before April 18.

On the first plan submission, hospital officials were notified it had not been accepted, with needed corrections highlighted. CEO Doug Swim stated the missing details were legal language acknowledging what actions the state may take against the hospital if the appropriate actions are not taken to make corrections.

Following the rejection of the initial submission, hospital officials were directed to make corrections and resubmit within 10 days. A second submission was made in mid-February. During the process, the hospital has not lost any accreditation or its agreement with Medicare, and continues to serve patients.

COO Mike Carter gave a quick update on the matter during the regular monthly meeting on Wednesday evening.

