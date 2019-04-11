Memorial Hospital files civil suit against SRP Guymon

Staff report

A civil case was filed in Texas County court this week by Memorial Hospital of Texas County, according to an online listing of cases filed.

The filing dated April 8 is filed against SRP Guymon, LLC - the management company currently handling all operational work at the hospital. The listing shows that the filing is for breach of contract and comes with an injunction, and is a civil case in which the relief sought exceeds $10,000.

A temporary restraining order without notice and order and a notice of a hearing on a temporary injunction was included with the filing. A hearing on the motion has been scheduled to take place on April 23.

County and hospital officials are unable to comment on the case at this time. No further details are available, and the filing is currently sealed.