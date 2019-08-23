Meet Me at the Market: This week to feature Dog Parade

This week's Meet Me at the Market activity is the Dog Parade. Registration of the dogs starts at 9:30 am with a $2 registration fee for each dog.

At 10 am the fun begins on Sat., Aug. 24, with a short walking dog parade and then contest judging.

- Best Tricks is a great time for dog owners to let their canine's show off with tricks.

- Best Dressed is for the pet with the best costume.

- Best Pet and Owner Look - a - Like contest is always interesting.

And the final Judges Choice is awarded.

Each winner will receive a prize, including something from Top Dawg.

The days fun is presented by Charles White Insurance, who will also be giving away free snow cones.

Meet Me at the Market is in it's second year, a Main Street Guymon event sponsored by Linda Hill Crop Insurance and Oklahoma Department of Agriculture.

Last week was the Pickle Contest, won by Martin Hernandez, and Relish Contest, won by Mary Long.

Upcoming Market fun also has the Baby Beauty Contest for 0 to 4 year olds on Sat., Sept. 7. Registration for it begins at 9 am with the presentation of contestants at 10 and awards happening at 10:30 for winners in the Adorable Baby (0-9 months), Awesome Ones (10 months to 23 months), Terrific Toddlers (2 to 4 years), with each winner receiving $20 in Main Bucks and a $10 gift card. And the Overall winner will receive $40 in Main Bucks and a $60 gift card. This event is presented by Golden Crown and the entry for each baby is $5.

On Sept. 14, there is the Salsa Contest, presented by PTCI, and the Art Walk, presented by the City of Guymon.

The final Meet Me at the Market activity is on Sept. 28 with the Pumpkin Roll Contest. Bakers are invited to enter their favorite pumpkin roll in this Bank of the Panhandle presented contest.