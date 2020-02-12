Mayor Sean Livengood proclaims Business Professionals of America week for Guymon students
By:
Kaley Conner
Wednesday, February 12, 2020
GUYMON, OK
On Wednesday, the Mayor of Guymon, Sean Livengood, proclaimed Feb. 10-14, 2020, as Business Professionals of America (BPA) week.
BPA is a career and technical student organization which aims to develop leadership, academic and technological skills in the workplace among students and leaders within the community.
Read more about BPA in Thursday's edition of the Herald.
Category:
Guymon Daily Herald Friends 2 Follow