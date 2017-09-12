Marlatt arrested, booked on sexual battery charges

UPDATE: Reports from the Associated Press state Senator Bryce Marlatt has resigned from his seat in the Oklahoma Senate.

District 27 Oklahoma Senator Bryce Marlatt has been arrested on charges stemming from accusations of sexual assault made in June by an Uber driver.

A redacted report from the Oklahoma City Police Department outlines the accusations made against Marlatt. The report alleges he grabbed the driver forcefully and kissed her on the neck while she was driving. While the report released has names of the victim and suspect blacked out, Marlatt's attorney confirmed to news outlets that he had been accused of the alleged actions. Marlatt responded in June, stating he was shocked by the charges.

Last week, a single charge was filed in Oklahoma County court against Marlatt. He currently faces a criminal felony charge of sexual battery in violation of 21 O.S. 1123(B). If convicted, Marlatt could face up to 10 years in prison.

Marlatt was arrested on a warrant Tuesday morning and was released on a $5,000 bond shortly after booking.

Sen. Bryce Marlatt is a Republican state senator and married father of four from Woodward. He currently serves as senator for Oklahoma District 27, which includes Cimarron, Texas, Beaver, Harper, Woods, Woodward, Major, Ellis and Dewey counties. He is currently in his final term as set by Oklahoma state's term limits, with the seat to become vacant in 2020.