Main Street Guymon receives grant for Farmers Market

A grant for $2,500 has been awarded to Main Street Guymon from the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food, and Forestry. The monies for this grant are to be used in promoting the Guymon Farmers Market’s Meet Me at the Market promotion that started last summer.

The grant application was able to use the Farmers Market sponsorship match from Linda Hill Crop Insurance as a match to make the program more feasible.

The Farmers Market is one of Main Street Guymon’s longest running programs.

To learn more about the grant and the Farmer's Market, pick up a Weekend edition of the Guymon Daily Herald.