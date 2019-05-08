Main Street Guymon hosts Outback in conjunction with 5 State Poker Run

The Guymon Outback will take place on Main Street Guymon near the intersection of 5th and Main Street. The annual event has taken place for several years in May, bringing bikers from all over the country for a ride on long stretches of road that brings them together on the second Saturday in May. The public is invited to attend the Burger, Beans and Beverage will be served for only $5. Serving begins at 6:00 p.m., tables and chairs will be set up across from Main St. Guymon. The band 12 Gauge will also be playing at this fun event you won’t want to miss. For more information on the run, go to: www.fivestaterun.com. Registration and map available on the website.