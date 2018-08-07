Local law enforcement receives K9 handler, prosecutor of the year

Recently, those in local law enforcement have received honors at the annual Association of Oklahoma Narcotic Enforcers (A-ONE) conference for their work, with one K9 handler bringing an award home for a second year.

This year, Buddy Leach received Prosecutor of the Year and Len Halliburton received K9 Handler of the year.

