Let’s talk turkey: Community Dinner served Thanksgiving Day at VMUMC Family Enrichment Center

Special to the GDH

Think Thanksgiving: family, tradition, good food, and a time of reflecting on the many blessings we have been granted.

More than forty years ago Mary Mingle, a member of The Victory Memorial United Methodist Church recognized a need in our community. Many citizens had no family locally with whom they could celebrate this important holiday and many people were unable to afford the meal. Her answer to the problem was – we have a kitchen at the church and I bet with a few friends I can make Thanksgiving better for a lot of people. For the next fifteen or so years, she did just that.

The tradition has continued. On November 22nd, more than 30 church members will prepare all the fixings for more than 425 people who will attend this year’s event. Meals will be delivered to those physically unable to attend. The doors to our Family Enrichment Center located on the corner of 6th and Quinn St. will open at 10:30 a.m. and the meal will be served at 12 noon. We encourage those needing a time of fellowship and a great meal to attend.

If you need a meal delivered, advance notice will need to be made by calling the church office at 338-6501 before 4 p.m. Tuesday, November 21st.