Larry Mitchell to serve as Guymon acting city manager

Following news of the resignation submittal from Guymon City Manager Mitch Wagner, an agreement has been drawn up for an acting city manager until a search can begin for a new full-time manager for the City of Guymon.

This morning in a special meeting, City Council approved an agreement to have Larry Mitchell once again take on work as the interim city manager. In 2016, Mitchell came on board following the departure of former city manager Kim Meek. Following the employment of Wagner, Mitchell stayed on to continue assisting the City of Guymon on multiple projects undertaken during his time as interim manager.

The agreement went into effect upon approval on Oct. 5, 2019.