Lady Tigers win El Reno tournament

EL RENO — After opening the season with a 4-set loss at West Texas, the Guymon High School volleyball squad won 5-straight on Saturday to capture the championship of the El Reno Tournament.

The Lady Tigers dispatched of Chickasha, El Reno and Seminole in pool play, winning in straight sets. The semifinals provided a tough battle against the Duncan Demons, with Guymon coming away with a 28-26, 25-23 win to advance to the championship and a rematch with Seminole.

Guymon won the rematch and the championship 25-18, 25-23.

Macy LeGrange was named to the All-Tournament team for the Lady Tigers.